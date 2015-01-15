¡Que comiencen las apuestas! La Academia de Hollywood ha anunciado los candidatos a los Oscar 2015 que el próximo 22 de febrero lucharán por llevarse a casa la preciada estatuilla. La mayoría de las predicciones se han cumplido aunque ha habido algunas sorpresas, como la ausencia de Jennifer Aniston, que todos daban por segura gracias a su interpretación en Cake, al igual que Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler) y La Lego Película, y la nominación de Marion Cotillard por Dos días, una noche. La buena noticia es que la exitosa Relatos Salvajes, película argentina coproducida por la española El Deseo, de los hermanos Almodóvar, luchará por llevarse el Oscar a la Mejor película en lengua no inglesa.

Los directores J.J. Abrams y Alfonso Cuarón, el actor Chris Pine y la presidenta de la Academia, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, han sido los encargados de ir diciendo los nombres de todos los nominados a la 87º edición de los Oscar con una novedad y es que este año han apostado por realizar el anuncio en directo de las 24 categorías existentes (antes únicamente se daban a conocer las más relevantes y el resto se publicaban por Internet o en unos folletos que recibían los periodistas acreditados para la ocasión).

Birdman y El gran hotel Budapest son las películas con más nominaciones, nueve cada una. La cuenta atrás ha comenzado, ¿cuáles son tus favoritos?