Oscar 2015: La lista completa de nominados
'Birdman' y 'El gran hotel Budapest' son las películas con más nominaciones, nueve cada una
¡Que comiencen las apuestas! La Academia de Hollywood ha anunciado los candidatos a los Oscar 2015 que el próximo 22 de febrero lucharán por llevarse a casa la preciada estatuilla. La mayoría de las predicciones se han cumplido aunque ha habido algunas sorpresas, como la ausencia de Jennifer Aniston, que todos daban por segura gracias a su interpretación en Cake, al igual que Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler) y La Lego Película, y la nominación de Marion Cotillard por Dos días, una noche. La buena noticia es que la exitosa Relatos Salvajes, película argentina coproducida por la española El Deseo, de los hermanos Almodóvar, luchará por llevarse el Oscar a la Mejor película en lengua no inglesa.
Los directores J.J. Abrams y Alfonso Cuarón, el actor Chris Pine y la presidenta de la Academia, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, han sido los encargados de ir diciendo los nombres de todos los nominados a la 87º edición de los Oscar con una novedad y es que este año han apostado por realizar el anuncio en directo de las 24 categorías existentes (antes únicamente se daban a conocer las más relevantes y el resto se publicaban por Internet o en unos folletos que recibían los periodistas acreditados para la ocasión).
Birdman y El gran hotel Budapest son las películas con más nominaciones, nueve cada una. La cuenta atrás ha comenzado, ¿cuáles son tus favoritos?
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- El francotirador
- Birdman
- Boyhood
- El gran hotel Budapest
- The Imitation Game
- Selma
- La teoría del todo
- Whiplash
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Alejandro G. Iñarritu, Birdman
- Richard Linklater, Boyhood
- Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher
- Wes Anderson, El gran hotel Budapest
- Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game
MEJOR ACTOR
- Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
- Bradley Cooper, El francotirador
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game
- Michael Keaton, Birdman
- Eddie Redmayne, La teoría del todo
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Marion Cotillard, Dos días, una noche
- Felicity Jones, La teoría del todo
- Julianne Moore, Siempre Alice
- Rosamund Pike, Perdida
- Reese Witherspoon, Alma salvaje
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Robert Duvall, El juez
- Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
- Edward Norton, Birdman
- Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher
- J.K. Simmons, Whiplash
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
- Laura Dern, Alma salvaje
- Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game
- Emma Stone, Birdman
- Meryl Streep, Into the Woods
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Big Hero 6
- Los Boxtrolls
- Song of the Sea
- The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
- Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Birdman
- Boyhood
- Foxcatcher
- El gran hotel Budapest
- Nightcrawler
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- El francotirador
- The Imitation Game
- Puro vicio
- La teoría del todo
- Whiplash
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- Ida
- Levitán
- Tangerines
- Timbuktu
- Relatos salvajes
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- El gran hotel Budapest
- The Imitation Game
- Interstellar
- Into the Woods
- Mr. Turner
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Birdman
- El gran hotel Budapest
- Ida
- Mr. Turner
- Invencible
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- El gran hotel Budapest
- Puro vicio
- Into the Woods
- Maléfica
- Mr. Turner
MEJOR MONTAJE
- El francotirador
- The Imitation Game
- Whiplash
- El gran hotel Budapest
- Boyhood
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
- Capitán América: El soldado de invierno
- Interstellar
- Guardianes de la Galaxia
- X-Men: Días del futuro pasado
- El amanecer del planeta de los simios
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Foxcatcher
- El gran hotel Budapest
- Guardianes de la Galaxia
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
- Birdman
- El francotirador
- El Hobbit: La batalla de los cinco ejércitos
- Interstellar
- Invencible
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- El francotirador
- Birdman
- Interstellar
- Invencible
- Whiplash
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- El gran hotel Budapest
- The Imitation Game
- Interstellar
- Mr. Turner
- La teoría del todo
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- 'Everything is awesome', La Lego película
- 'Glory', Selma
- 'Grateful', Beyond the Lights
- 'I'm not gonna miss you', Glenn Campbell: All be me
- 'Lost stars', Begin Again
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Citizenfour
- Finding Vivian Mayer
- Last Days in Vietnam
- La sal de la tierra
- Virunga
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
- Aya
- Boogaloo and Graham
- Burter Lamp
- Parvaneh
- The Phone Call
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- Crisis Hotline
- Joanna
- Our Curse
- The Reaper
- White Earth
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- The Bigger Picture
- The Dam Keeper
- Buenas migas
- Me and My Moulton
- A Single Life
Últimos comentarios