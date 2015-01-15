Otras ediciones de los Oscar:

'Birdman' y 'El gran hotel Budapest' son las películas con más nominaciones, nueve cada una

¡Que comiencen las apuestas! La Academia de Hollywood ha anunciado los candidatos a los Oscar 2015 que el próximo 22 de febrero lucharán por llevarse a casa la preciada estatuilla. La mayoría de las predicciones se han cumplido aunque ha habido algunas sorpresas, como la ausencia de Jennifer Aniston, que todos daban por segura gracias a su interpretación en Cake, al igual que Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler) y La Lego Película, y la nominación de Marion Cotillard por Dos días, una noche. La buena noticia es que la exitosa Relatos Salvajes, película argentina coproducida por la española El Deseo, de los hermanos Almodóvar, luchará por llevarse el Oscar a la Mejor película en lengua no inglesa.

Los directores J.J. Abrams y Alfonso Cuarón, el actor Chris Pine y la presidenta de la Academia, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, han sido los encargados de ir diciendo los nombres de todos los nominados a la 87º edición de los Oscar con una novedad y es que este año han apostado por realizar el anuncio en directo de las 24 categorías existentes (antes únicamente se daban a conocer las más relevantes y el resto se publicaban por Internet o en unos folletos que recibían los periodistas acreditados para la ocasión).

Birdman y El gran hotel Budapest son las películas con más nominaciones, nueve cada una. La cuenta atrás ha comenzado, ¿cuáles son tus favoritos?

MEJOR PELÍCULA

- El francotirador
- Birdman
- Boyhood
- El gran hotel Budapest
- The Imitation Game
- Selma
- La teoría del todo
- Whiplash

MEJOR DIRECTOR

- Alejandro G. Iñarritu, Birdman
- Richard Linklater, Boyhood
- Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher
- Wes Anderson, El gran hotel Budapest
- Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game

MEJOR ACTOR

- Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
- Bradley Cooper, El francotirador
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game
- Michael Keaton, Birdman
- Eddie Redmayne, La teoría del todo

MEJOR ACTRIZ

- Marion Cotillard, Dos días, una noche
- Felicity Jones, La teoría del todo
- Julianne Moore, Siempre Alice
- Rosamund Pike, Perdida
- Reese Witherspoon, Alma salvaje

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

- Robert Duvall, El juez
- Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
- Edward Norton, Birdman
- Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher
- J.K. Simmons, Whiplash

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

- Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
- Laura Dern, Alma salvaje
- Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game
- Emma Stone, Birdman
- Meryl Streep, Into the Woods

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

- Big Hero 6
- Los Boxtrolls
- Song of the Sea
- The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
- Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

- Birdman
- Boyhood
- Foxcatcher
- El gran hotel Budapest
- Nightcrawler

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

- El francotirador
- The Imitation Game
- Puro vicio
- La teoría del todo
- Whiplash

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

- Ida
- Levitán
- Tangerines
- Timbuktu
- Relatos salvajes

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

- El gran hotel Budapest
- The Imitation Game
- Interstellar
- Into the Woods
- Mr. Turner

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

- Birdman
- El gran hotel Budapest
- Ida
- Mr. Turner
- Invencible

MEJOR VESTUARIO

- El gran hotel Budapest
- Puro vicio
- Into the Woods
- Maléfica
- Mr. Turner

MEJOR MONTAJE

- El francotirador
- The Imitation Game
- Whiplash
- El gran hotel Budapest
- Boyhood

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

- Capitán América: El soldado de invierno
- Interstellar
- Guardianes de la Galaxia
- X-Men: Días del futuro pasado
- El amanecer del planeta de los simios

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

- Foxcatcher
- El gran hotel Budapest
- Guardianes de la Galaxia

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

- Birdman
- El francotirador
- El Hobbit: La batalla de los cinco ejércitos
- Interstellar
- Invencible

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

- El francotirador
- Birdman
- Interstellar
- Invencible
- Whiplash

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

- El gran hotel Budapest
- The Imitation Game
- Interstellar
- Mr. Turner
- La teoría del todo

MEJOR CANCIÓN

- 'Everything is awesome', La Lego película
- 'Glory', Selma
- 'Grateful', Beyond the Lights
- 'I'm not gonna miss you', Glenn Campbell: All be me
- 'Lost stars', Begin Again

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

- Citizenfour
- Finding Vivian Mayer
- Last Days in Vietnam
- La sal de la tierra
- Virunga

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

- Aya
- Boogaloo and Graham
- Burter Lamp
- Parvaneh
- The Phone Call

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

- Crisis Hotline
- Joanna
- Our Curse
- The Reaper
- White Earth

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

- The Bigger Picture
- The Dam Keeper
- Buenas migas
- Me and My Moulton
- A Single Life

