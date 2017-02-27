Nuestros favoritos son... ¡Entregamos los Oscar a los mejores 'looks'! 1/22 Oscars 2017 27 de Febrero de 2017 by Luis Javier Merino Analizamos cómo han sido los mejores estilismos que hemos visto sobre la alfombra roja © Getty Images Más sobre: Oscars Oscars 2017 alfombra roja looks favoritos Jessica Biel Emma Stone © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images © Getty Images Galerías Relacionadas