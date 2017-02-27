Los Oscar 2017

Oscars 2017

Los Oscar cumplen 89 años. Siga la gala y el especial de los Oscar 2017. Los ganadores, las películas nominadas, la alfombra roja, los vestidos y las mejores fotografías de los Oscar.

Nuestros favoritos son... ¡Entregamos los Oscar a los mejores 'looks'!

Oscars 2017
oscars_jessica_biel_1a © Getty Images

Más sobre:

oscars_emma_stone_1a © Getty Images
oscars_chrissy_teigen_1a © Getty Images
oscars_chrissy_teigen_2a © Getty Images
oscars_naomie_harris_1a © Getty Images
oscars_felicity_jones_1a © Getty Images
oscars_hailee_steinfield_1a © Getty Images
oscars_isabelle_hupert_1a © Getty Images
oscars_janelle_monae_1a © Getty Images
oscars_karlie_kloss_1a © Getty Images
oscars_kirsten_dunst_1a © Getty Images
oscars_michelle_williams_1a © Getty Images
oscars_olivia_culpo_1a © Getty Images
oscars_sofia_carson_1a © Getty Images
oscars_ruth_negga_1a © Getty Images
oscars_viola_davis_1a © Getty Images
oscars_brie_larson_1a © Getty Images
oscars_charlize_theron_1a © Getty Images
oscars_halle_berry_1a © Getty Images
oscars_pyranka_chopra_1a © Getty Images
oscars_nicole_kidman_1a © Getty Images

Galerías Relacionadas