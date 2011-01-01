Oscar 2010: Stanley Tucci, nominado a Mejor Actor de Reparto por ‘The lovely bones’
FILMOGRAFÍA
Como actor
The Lovely Bones (2009)
Julie & Julia (2009)
What Just Happened (2008)
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl Mystery (2008)
The Tale of Despereaux (voz) (2008)
Space Chimps (voz) (2008)
Swing Vote (2008)
Cat Tale (voz) (2008)
Blind Date (2008)
La gran estafa (2007)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Four Last Songs (2006)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Robots (2005)
¿Bailamos? (2004)
The Terminal (2004)
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2004)
Spin (2003)
El núcleo (2003)
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Big Trouble (2002)
The Whole Shebang (2001)
Sidewalks of New York (2001)
Conspiracy (2001)
America's Sweethearts (2001)
Joe Gould's Secret (2000)
In Too Deep (1999)
A Midsummer Night's Dream (1999)
The Eighteenth Angel (1998)
Montana (1998)
The Impostors (1998)
Deconstructing Harry (1997)
Life During Wartime (1997)
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
The Daytrippers (1996)
Big Night (1996)
Jury Duty (1995)
Kiss of Death (1995)
Sex & the Other Man (1995)
A Modern Affair (1995)
It Could Happen to You (1994)
Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994)
Alguien a quien amar (1994)
The Pelican Brief (1993)
Undercover Blues (1993)
In the Soup (1992)
Beethoven, la película (1992)
Prelude to a Kiss (1992)
The Public Eye (1992)
Men of Respect (1991)
Billy Bathgate (1991)
The Feud (1990)
Quick Change (1990)
Slaves of New York (1989)
Fear, Anxiety, & Depression (1989)
Monkey Shines (1988)
Crime Story (TV) (1987)
Who's That Girl? (1987)
Prizzi's Honor (1985)
Como director
Blind Date (2008)
Joe Gould's Secret (2000)
The Impostors (1998)
Big Night (1996)
Televisión
3 lbs. (2006)
Monk (2006)
Frasier (2004)
Bull (2000)
Winchell (1998)
Murder One (1995-1996)
Revealing Evidence: Stalking the Honolulu Stranger (1990)
Equal Justice (1990-1991)
Lifestories (1990)
Thirtysomething (1989-1990)
Wiseguy (1988-1989)
The Equalizer(1988)
Miami Vice (1986-1988)
Kojak: The Price of Justice (1987)
NACIMIENTO: 11 de Noviembre de 1960
LUGAR: Peekskill, Nueva York, Canadá
PADRES: Stanley Tucci, de origen italiano es hijo de Joan Tropiano, una secretaria y escritora, y Stanley Tucci Sr., un profesor de arte. Su hermana es la actriz Christine Tucci, y su primo es el guionista Joseph Tropiano.
OTRAS PROFESIONES: Creció en Katonah (Nueva York), y asistió a la John Jay High School, donde formó parte del equipo de fútbol, sin embargo, pronto descubrió que su principal interés era la escuela de teatro del colegio, donde él y su compañero Campbell Scott (hijo del actor George C. Scott), tuvieron mucho éxito. En el año 2008 fundó su propia productora, “Olive Productions”, junto a su amigo Steve Buscemi. Meses después se conoció el primer proyecto de la compañía: Saint John of Las Vegas, producida de forma conjunta con la productora “IndieVest”, de la que Tucci es productor ejecutivo.
ROMANCES: En mayo de 2009, su esposa, Kate Tucci, falleció de cáncer. Actualmente vive en South Salem (Nueva York), junto a sus tres hijos, Camilla y los mellizos Isabel Concetta y Nicolo Robert.
PREMIOS: Stanley Tucci ha ganado en dos ocasiones un Premio Emmy por las series Monk y Winchell; un Globo de Oro a Mejor Actor de Miniserie o Telefilme por Winchell; y este año ha sido nominado al Oscar por primera vez por su papel en The Lovely Bones.