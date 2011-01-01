Oscar 2010: Stanley Tucci, nominado a Mejor Actor de Reparto por ‘The lovely bones’

FILMOGRAFÍA



Como actor

The Lovely Bones (2009)

Julie & Julia (2009)

What Just Happened (2008)

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl Mystery (2008)

The Tale of Despereaux (voz) (2008)

Space Chimps (voz) (2008)

Swing Vote (2008)

Cat Tale (voz) (2008)

Blind Date (2008)

La gran estafa (2007)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Four Last Songs (2006)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Robots (2005)

¿Bailamos? (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2004)

Spin (2003)

El núcleo (2003)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Big Trouble (2002)

The Whole Shebang (2001)

Sidewalks of New York (2001)

Conspiracy (2001)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

Joe Gould's Secret (2000)

In Too Deep (1999)

A Midsummer Night's Dream (1999)

The Eighteenth Angel (1998)

Montana (1998)

The Impostors (1998)

Deconstructing Harry (1997)

Life During Wartime (1997)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

The Daytrippers (1996)

Big Night (1996)

Jury Duty (1995)

Kiss of Death (1995)

Sex & the Other Man (1995)

A Modern Affair (1995)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994)

Alguien a quien amar (1994)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

Undercover Blues (1993)

In the Soup (1992)

Beethoven, la película (1992)

Prelude to a Kiss (1992)

The Public Eye (1992)

Men of Respect (1991)

Billy Bathgate (1991)

The Feud (1990)

Quick Change (1990)

Slaves of New York (1989)

Fear, Anxiety, & Depression (1989)

Monkey Shines (1988)

Crime Story (TV) (1987)

Who's That Girl? (1987)

Prizzi's Honor (1985)



Como director

Blind Date (2008)

Joe Gould's Secret (2000)

The Impostors (1998)

Big Night (1996)



Televisión

3 lbs. (2006)

Monk (2006)

Frasier (2004)

Bull (2000)

Winchell (1998)

Murder One (1995-1996)

Revealing Evidence: Stalking the Honolulu Stranger (1990)

Equal Justice (1990-1991)

Lifestories (1990)

Thirtysomething (1989-1990)

Wiseguy (1988-1989)

The Equalizer(1988)

Miami Vice (1986-1988)

Kojak: The Price of Justice (1987)